    Keesen Landscape expands into Commerce City

    Adams County Property Location: 3541 E. 64th Ave., Commerce City Property Description: 6,904-sf industrial building w/3 drive-in overhead doors, 17’ clear span, fenced outside storage, YOC 1980, metal Land Size: 1.98 acres Sales Price: $1.25M, or $181.05 psf Reception No.: 46088 2017 Grantor: Ray Spykstra & Kathleen Mullen Grantee: Hellcat CDM, Dan Beekhuizen, pres., Keesen Landscape, 303-761-0444 Closing Date: 5/26 Financing: $850,000 payable...