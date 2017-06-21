Sakura Square LLC and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple have chosen the Nichols Partnership/Barry Hirschfeld Jr. team as their preferred developer for the redevelopment of Sakura Square and the temple in downtown Denver. Sakura Square covers one square block bordered by Larimer,...By CREJ
Broomfield County Property Location: 12920 Lowell Blvd., Broomfield Property Description: 11,288-sf retail building, YOC 1987, masonry Land Size: 1.57 acres Sales Price: $2M, or $177.18 psf Grantor: INSAF LLC, Fadi Sawaged, mgr. Grantee: JNT LLC, Jaeyoung Nam, mgr., 1702 8th Ave., Greeley...By John Winslow
The sale of the majority of The Landmark’s retail space (Comedy Works owns its space) included a vacant pad with signage rights and Interstate 25 frontage that can accommodate up to 10,000 sf.By Jennifer Hayes
Unit renovations included stainless steel appliances, designer tiles, contemporary paint, wood-plank style flooring and private balconies or patios.By Jennifer Hayes
Spaces is bringing co-working space to the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, taking the last block of office space in Arista’s newest speculative building. Spaces leased approximately 30,000 square feet on the first, second and fifth floors at 8181 Arista Place...By Jill Jamieson-Nichols
Adams County Property Location: 3900 E 68th Ave., Commerce City Property Description: 50,000-sf warehouse, includes 6,500-sf office area, YOC 1980, 27’ clear, twin-tee construction Land Size: 3.45 acres Sales Price: $4.38M, or $87.50 psf Reception No.: 43778 2017 Grantor: K.W. Schmidt &...By John Winslow
Planet Fitness will activate the redeveloped space above downtown Denver’s Walgreens store. The 19,200-square-foot space on the 16th Street Mall will be Planet Fitness’ first downtown location. It will be operated by a franchise group that owns other Planet Fitness...By Jill Jamieson-Nichols
JP Morgan closed a blockbuster deal in downtown Boulder with the $101.25 million acquisition of three office buildings. The portfolio included 1050 Walnut, Canyon Center at 1881 19th St. and 1900 15th St. The seller was Blackstone Group, which spun...By Jill Jamieson-Nichols
Denver-based Amstar has acquired The Citadel, a 131,000-square-foot office building in the Cherry Creek submarket. This acquisition marks Amstar’s first new investment in the U.S. after a focused asset management and disposition effort of its existing portfolio over the past...By CREJ
Douglas County Property Location: 4991 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock Property Description: 11,368-sf retail center, YOC 2016 Land Size: 1.44 acres Sales Price: $7M, or $615.76 psf Reception No.: 2017033617 Grantor: White Fir LLC by: Alberta Development, Donald Provost, mgr. Grantee: 4991...By John Winslow