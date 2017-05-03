Alexan City Center in Englewood fetches $97 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 801/901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood, “Alexan City Center”

Property Description: 226-unit apartment complex, six buildings plus 3,325 sf-clubhouse, 201,036 sf, YOC 2001, brick veneer; 212-unit apartment complex, five buildings, 186,903 sf, YOC 2002, brick, & four-story 115,112-sf parking garage

Land Size: 10.521 acres

Sales Price: $97M, or $221,461 per unit, or $240.43 psf

Reception No.: D7042568

Grantor: 801/901 Englewood Parkway Investors by: TPF Equity Reit, Steven T. Miele & Brian Cosentino, mgrs., UBS Realty Advisors LLC

Grantee: SPUS8 Englewood LP c/o CBRE Global Investors, Vance G. Maddocks, CEO, 213-683-4258, & John M. Gib, VP, 213-683-4243, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Closing Date: 4/13

Financing: $64.4M payable to CBRE Capital Markets, due 5-1-2024.

Comments: APN: 1971-34-3-28-003 & 1971-33-4-06-001. The property was sold to the seller in 2003 for $52M. Two of the buildings are office and retail containing 12,180 sf & 3,325 sf. There also is a 20,175-sf grade-level garage parking. There are a total of 438 units with 387,939 sf of apartment gross building area plus 15,505 sf of commercial office and retail space, for a total of 403,444 square feet.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.