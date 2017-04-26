Beacon Capital buys River North site

Denver County

Property Location: Bounded by Blake Street, 36th Street, Downing Street & Walnut Street

Property Description: 2,470-sf warehouse, YOC 1988

Land Size: 2.32 acres

Sales Price: $19.38M, or $191.39 psf (land value)

Reception No.: 2017042118

Grantor: HUB Development LLC, Andrew M. Feinstein, mgr., 303-297-8151, & Elevation HUB LLC, Brent M. Farber, mgr.

Grantee: BCSP Rino Property LLC c/o Beacon Capital Partners LLC

Closing Date: 3/29

Comments: Property lies on the east corner of 36th and Blake & north corner of 36th and Walnut.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.