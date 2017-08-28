Beacon Capital, Elevation Development break ground on The Hub in River North

Beacon Capital Partners and Elevation Development Group hosted an official groundbreaking Aug. 23 for The Hub, the first Class A office/retail development in the River North Art District.

Scheduled for completion late next year, the building at 3601 Walnut St. will have 250,000 square feet of office space on five floors above 25,000 sf of ground-level retail and two levels of parking. Located across from the 38th and Blake commuter-rail station, it will feature outdoor spaces on every floor, an on-site bike program and rooftop bee hives.

Mortenson is building the Gensler-designed building.