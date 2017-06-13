Boulder office building portfolio trades for $101.25 million

JP Morgan closed a blockbuster deal in downtown Boulder with the $101.25 million acquisition of three office buildings.

The portfolio included 1050 Walnut, Canyon Center at 1881 19th St., and 1900 15th St. The seller was Blackstone Group, which spun off the buildings from an approximately $2 billion portfolio it bought last year.

“This is the only portfolio that offered a fee-simple acquisition of this size in downtown Boulder in close to 20 years,” said JLL Executive Vice President Patrick Devereaux. “We had 12 offers and as strong a demand as any offering in recent history in Denver.”

Devereaux, along with JLL’s Jason Schmidt and Baxter Fain, spearheaded the deal in JLL’s Denver office.