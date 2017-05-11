California investor acquires single-tenant building for $3.07M

Arapahoe County
Property Location: 5612 S. Parker Road, Aurora
Property Description: 4,940-sf retail building, YOC 2016, masonry construction & 25 parking spaces
Land Size: 27,769 sf
Sales Price: $3.07M, or $620.97 psf
Reception No.: D7044799
Grantor: Madison Pioneer Hills LLC, Jim Gallaugher, mgr., 425-889-9500
Grantee: 5612 South Parker Road Associates LLC, Arthur & Pamela Lewis, mgrs.,
925-228-7226, Martinez CA 94553-9649
Closing Date: 4/20
Comments: See APN: 2073-18-4-06-001. The land sold for $850,000, or $30.61 per square foot, March 31, 2016.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.