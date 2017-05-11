California investor acquires single-tenant building for $3.07M

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 5612 S. Parker Road, Aurora

Property Description: 4,940-sf retail building, YOC 2016, masonry construction & 25 parking spaces

Land Size: 27,769 sf

Sales Price: $3.07M, or $620.97 psf

Reception No.: D7044799

Grantor: Madison Pioneer Hills LLC, Jim Gallaugher, mgr., 425-889-9500

Grantee: 5612 South Parker Road Associates LLC, Arthur & Pamela Lewis, mgrs.,

925-228-7226, Martinez CA 94553-9649

Closing Date: 4/20

Comments: See APN: 2073-18-4-06-001. The land sold for $850,000, or $30.61 per square foot, March 31, 2016.

