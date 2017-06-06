Central Park Station One kicks off new Stapleton TOD

Forest City Realty Trust will launch a 4 million-square-foot mixed-use development at Central Park Station next spring.

The development will include Central Park Station One, a 190,000-square-foot Class AA mixed-use office building, as well as a 300-unit apartment community, a 120-unit condominium project and 60,000 sf of retail space, all integrated around an expansive public plaza. Forest City’s Denver regional office, Forest City Stapleton, selected Newmark Knight Frank’s Vice Chairman Tim Harrington, Executive Managing Directors Mike Wafer and Alan Polacsek, and Associate Eddie Kane to handle the leasing and marketing of Central Park Station One.

“Central Park Station One satisfies a need for attainable Class AA space for corporate, office and campus users,” commented Harrington. “Further, Forest City Stapleton’s ongoing intent to deliver the ultimate business-lifestyle community is evident in features that include outdoor collaboration space, an expansive public plaza, terraces, balconies and a rooftop deck.”

Within steps of the Central Park Station A-line platform, at the corner of East 37th Place and Uinta Street, off Central Park Boulevard, Central Park Station One offers a 15-minute commute to Denver Union Station and is within 20 minutes of Denver International Airport. It will have quick access to major highways, and housing and amenities within Stapleton.

“Forest City Stapleton is pleased to promote Central Park Station One as Denver’s new business location,” said Forest City Senior Vice President Jim Chrisman. “Central Park Station One is designed as a unique environment for businesses offering significant opportunity for expansion, in an optimal central location and amenity-rich environment with excellent access to multiple modes of transportation and to the metropolitan area’s workforce.”

The master plan for Forest City Stapleton’s Central Park Station TOD includes 4 million sf over 70 total acres, with office, residential and retail components including over 1,000 units of multifamily rental housing, 400 condominium units and a 120-room hotel. Additional amenities for Central Park Station One include a 3.5:1,000-sf parking ratio with covered parking and electric car charging stations, showers and lockers, and acres of walking and bike trails.

“Employers can leverage the population of the Stapleton community and the highly educated resident labor pool,” said Harrington. “Stapleton was designed to appeal to the workforce of the future who will value the community’s access, amenities, housing and hospitality choices. It’s bigger than you thought and more connected than you imagined,” he concluded.