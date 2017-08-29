Cherry Creek School District lands 42-acre site in Dove Valley

Arapahoe County

Property Location: South Side of E. Broncos Way, ¼ mile east of S. Potomac St., also northeast side of S. Chambers Rd, Dove Valley Business Park, Englewood

Property Description: Vacant business park land

Land Size: 42.32 acres

Sales Price: $5.8M, or $3.15 psf

Reception No.: D7091378

Closing Date: 8/10

Grantor: Dove Valley Business Park Associates Ltd., Angelo Mariani, GP

Grantee: Cherry Creek School District No. 5

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 5 = 8.92 acres; Lot 6 = 6.325 acres; Lot 7 = 8.556 acres; Tract G = 2.404 acres of roadway; Lot 1, Block 1, Dove Valley V, Filing No. 7 = 16.113 acres.

See APN: 2073-31-1-01-001, 2073-31-1-01-002, 2073-31-1-01-003 & 2073-31-4-06-001. This seller was represented by Jerry Kempf of Unique Properties, 303-321-5888. The buyer was represented by Transwestern. The buyer plans to build a vocational/technical school on part of the site and possible expansion of school district facilities on the remainder.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.