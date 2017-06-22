Commerce City industrial property sells to Colorado Springs business owner

Adams County

Property Location: 7167-7205 E. 53rd Place, Commerce City

Property Description: 17,474 sf industrial buildings (16,018 sf & 1,456 sf) YOC 1970 & 1980, metal construction, 9 drive-in doors, 2 dock-high doors, two 10-ton cranes, fenced and partially paved storage yard

Land Size: 3.79 acres

Sales Price: $2.36M, or $135.06 psf

Reception No.: 41917 2017

Grantor: Abel Resources LLC, Midge Abel, mbr.

Grantee: Conquest 7167 LLC, Shawn Conquest, mgr., pres. of Metal Products Inc. of Colorado Springs, 719-635-7867

Closing Date: 5/15

Financing: $1.77M payable to FirstBank due 5-1-37

Comments: Listed by Steve Serenyi, 303-283-4578, of Colliers International. See APN: 1823-17-1-06-013.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.