Commerce City warehouse snagged by owner-user for $87.50 per square foot

Adams County

Property Location: 3900 E 68th Ave., Commerce City

Property Description: 50,000-sf warehouse, includes 6,500-sf office area, YOC 1980, 27’ clear, twin-tee construction

Land Size: 3.45 acres

Sales Price: $4.38M, or $87.50 psf

Reception No.: 43778 2017

Grantor: K.W. Schmidt & Associates LLC, Karl W. Schmidt, mgr.

Grantee: Tebeest Properties LLC, Chad Tebeest, mbr., 9681 W 74th Place, Arvada

Closing Date: 5/19

Financing: $3.96M payable to Sunflower Bank, NA, due 7-19-27

Comments: Listed by Mike Camp, SIOR, of CBRE and Bill Trinen of Trinen Realty Partners. The buyer will use the building for his company, Prototype Casting Inc.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.