Construction starts on ‘synergistic’ Superior Medical office building

The next development piece of the Downtown Superior master-planned project is underway.

Sawtooth Development Group broke ground April 4 on Superior Medical, a four-story, 60,000-square-foot multitenant medical office building at Three Superior Drive in the Superior Town Center in Superior.

The project is adjacent to the Sports Stable, a 150,000-sf indoor sports facility, which includes 2 ½ indoor hockey rinks and three indoor soccer fields.

“The reason for this project really was Dr. Hsin, he was the visionary behind this,” explained Matt Scoggins, project manager of Sawtooth Development Group. “Given the Sports Stable being right there and the anticipated 1 ½ million people coming in and out of there every year playing everything from pickleball to lacrosse to hockey, he thought it would be a synergistic opportunity to bring in that kind of medical backstop for support.”

Hsin is a physician at Cornerstone Orthopedic, which runs its Impact Sports, a sports performance and physical therapy facility, in the Sports Stable. Cornerstone Orthopedic also is one of the announced tenants at Superior Medical.

Boulder Community Health, which will offer urgent care and primary care, and Touchstone Imaging also are tenants in Superior Medical, which is 50 percent leased.

“I think we’re very confident about what we are providing for the marketplace,” added Scoggins. “We’re excited about the traction that we’ve got and since the groundbreaking we’ve had a really nice increase in activity in the project.

“It’s been very well received and we couldn’t be happier,” he added.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s John Gustafson is handling the leasing and marketing of Superior Medical, scheduled to deliver in December. The third and fourth floors are available for lease at Superior Medical, which has space available from 1,500 to 28,343 sf. Quoted lease rates are $25 per sf triple net.

Intergroup Architects designed the medical facility for which DSP Builders Inc. is the contractor. Superior Medical also features a four-story attached parking garage.

Superior Medical represents Sawtooth Development’s first project in the Colorado market. Sawtooth Development specializes in designing, developing, managing and selling or leasing residential, mixed-use, office, university, retail and industrial projects throughout the Western United States, including medical office buildings for the University of St. Augustine.

Pacific Medical Buildings is the development manager.

The MOB is the next significant development component at the 157-acre Downtown Superior project, which includes the Superior Town Center.

At completion, Downtown Superior will comprise up to 440,000 sf of commercial space, a 150,000-sf sports center, two hotels totaling 500 rooms and 1,400 homes. Ranch Capital is the master developer of Downtown Superior, situated at the southeast corner of McCaslin Boulevard and U.S. 36.