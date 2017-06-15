Crossroads industrial building sells for $7.25M, or $104.52 per square foot

Adams County

Property Location: 485 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Property Description: 69,350-sf warehouse, YOC 2016

Land Size: 4.5 acres

Sales Price: $7.25M, or $104.52 psf

Reception No.: 45058 2017

Grantor: TC Crossroads #6 LLC c/o Trammell Crow Company, Bill Mosher, CEO

Grantee: Denver Cross LP, Largent Group Inc., Scott Bader, pres., Sylmar, CA

Closing Date: 5/25

Financing: $6.16M payable to Umpqua Bank (85% LTV)

Comments: There are 10 dock doors (9’ x 10’) and two drive-in doors

(12’ x 14’) with 24’ clear height. Listed by Mike Wafer, SIOR, Tim D’Angelo, SIOR, & Michael Wafer Jr. of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. The buyer is All Tex Inc., 818-768-3333

