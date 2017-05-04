CU wins 15th annual Rocky Mountain Real Estate Challenge

University of Colorado graduate students won the 15th annual Rocky Mountain Real Estate Challenge Thursday night with their development proposal for a 20-acre site in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.

CU’s Brand Partners team proposed “Coalese,” a three-part project including a health and wellness campus, light-industrial space, 142 affordable housing units and 298 market-rate apartment units for the site owned by JRL LLC.

Around 700 commercial real estate professionals and others attended the evening gala and presentation at the Denver Marriott City Center. With sponsorship by Land Title Guarantee Co., which just committed to another five-year sponsorship, the challenge is NAIOP Colorado’s largest event of the year.

The Opus Foundation provided a $7,500 scholarship to CU and $2,500 scholarship to the University of Denver Daniels College of Business, the runner-up in this year’s Rocky Mountain Real Estate Challenge.

CU’s win is its first over DU since 2013.