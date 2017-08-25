Davidson joins Brinkman

Ashley Davidson joined Brinkman as director of real estate management. She will provide strategic planning, direction and oversight of the commercial and residential property management teams.

Davidson has spent over a decade working in the Austin, Texas, market where she worked at a development firm specializing in high-rise and value-add projects and for a large commercial property management company overseeing retail power centers

Davidson’s expertise spans across multifamily, mixed-use, office, retail and garage operations. She brings extensive experience and success in leasing across multiple real estate sectors and providing direct support to tenants to ensure their success.

Her portfolio includes 2.4 million square feet of retail/office managed over her career, including several multifamily, commercial and value-add, ground-up projects.

Davidson holds a bachelor’s degree in government from University of Texas at Austin.