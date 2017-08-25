Denver group acquires Aurora office building for $81 per square foot

Share this Article
Arapahoe County
Property Location: 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora
Property Description: 39,474-sf, four-story office building, YOC 1985, brick
Land Size: 1.62 acres
Sales Price: $3.2M, or $81.07 per sf
Reception No.: D7091845
Closing Date: 8/11
Grantor: Handcock Park at Girard LLC, Renzhong Tan, mbr.
Grantee: Golden Praxis LLC, Alkmini Anastasiadou, mgr.
Financing: $2.3M payable to Guaranty Bank, 72% LTV
Comments: This building was an investment sale with 95% occupancy and was listed and sold by Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC.
