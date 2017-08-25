Denver group acquires Aurora office building for $81 per square foot

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

Property Description: 39,474-sf, four-story office building, YOC 1985, brick

Land Size: 1.62 acres

Sales Price: $3.2M, or $81.07 per sf

Reception No.: D7091845

Closing Date: 8/11

Grantor: Handcock Park at Girard LLC, Renzhong Tan, mbr.

Grantee: Golden Praxis LLC, Alkmini Anastasiadou, mgr.

Financing: $2.3M payable to Guaranty Bank, 72% LTV

Comments: This building was an investment sale with 95% occupancy and was listed and sold by Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.