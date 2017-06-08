Denver infill site closes for $132 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 1450 Franklin St., Denver

Property Description: Land value

Land Size: 12,500 sf

Sales Price: $1.65M, or $132 psf

Reception No.: 2017070187

Grantor: The Franklin LLC, Brad Broyhill & Brian Toerber, mgrs.

Grantee: South Broadway & East Arizona LLC, Lance Gutsch, 720-810-1302, & Kiely Wilson, 303-601-1997, 295 Clayton St., Suite 230, Denver 80206

Closing Date: 5/30

Financing: $900,000 payable to MidFirst Bank

Comments: Lots 33-36, Block 35, Wyman’s Addition. This property sold in January 2015 for $675,000.

