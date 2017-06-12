Denver Mansion near Colfax & Gaylord sells for $940,000

Denver County

Property Location: 1547 Gaylord St., Denver

Property Description: 6,423-sf, three-story office building (mansion), YOC 1921

Land Size: 6,250 sf

Sales Price: $940,000, or $146.35 psf

Reception No.: D7053725

Grantor: B&E Holdings LLC, Chuck Buie, mgr.

Grantee: Education 1983 LLC

Closing Date: 5/31

Comments: Listed by Paul Schneider, Mark Goodman & Chase Grimes of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors. First floor renovated in 2014.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.