Denver Mansion near Colfax & Gaylord sells for $940,000

Denver County
Property Location: 1547 Gaylord St., Denver
Property Description: 6,423-sf, three-story office building (mansion), YOC 1921
Land Size: 6,250 sf
Sales Price: $940,000, or $146.35 psf
Reception No.: D7053725
Grantor: B&E Holdings LLC, Chuck Buie, mgr.
Grantee: Education 1983 LLC
Closing Date: 5/31
Comments: Listed by Paul Schneider, Mark Goodman & Chase Grimes of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors. First floor renovated in 2014.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.