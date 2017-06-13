Denver office building investor adds 61,000 square feet to portfolio

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 7009 S. Potomac St., Centennial

Property Description: 61,804-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1984 & 2001

Land Size: 1.15 acres

Sales Price: $3.95M, or $63.91 psf

Reception No.: D7053725

Grantor: Centennial Professional Center LLC, Elizabeth L. Santangelo, mgr.

Grantee: A13 Properties LLC, Peter Charczenko, mgr., 720-523-0462, Ext. 948

Closing Date: 5/11

Financing: $2.77M payable to Bellco Credit Union

Comments: Listed by Greg Dontchos at DC Commercial LLC, 303-868-6660. There was 920 square feet to 7,291 sf available at $16to $18 per sf, or building was listed for $4.1M. The building was 11.8% vacant at time of sale.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.