Denver office building investor adds 61,000 square feet to portfolio

Arapahoe County
Property Location: 7009 S. Potomac St., Centennial
Property Description: 61,804-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1984 & 2001
Land Size: 1.15 acres
Sales Price: $3.95M, or $63.91 psf
Reception No.: D7053725
Grantor: Centennial Professional Center LLC, Elizabeth L. Santangelo, mgr.
Grantee: A13 Properties LLC, Peter Charczenko, mgr., 720-523-0462, Ext. 948
Closing Date: 5/11
Financing: $2.77M payable to Bellco Credit Union
Comments: Listed by Greg Dontchos at DC Commercial LLC, 303-868-6660. There was 920 square feet to 7,291 sf available at $16to $18 per sf, or building was listed for $4.1M. The building was 11.8% vacant at time of sale.
