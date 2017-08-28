Denver sushi chef acquires former Gaia Bistro for $1.3 million

Denver County
Property Location: 1551 S. Pearl St., Denver
Property Description: 1,257-sf restaurant, YOC 1918
Land Size: 6,250 sf
Sales Price: $1.3M, or $81.07 per sf
Reception No.: 2017107439
Closing Date: 8/11
Grantor: 1551 South Pearl LLC, Patrick David Finney, mgr., 303-999-0187
Grantee: Toshihiro Kizaki
Comments: This was originally planned as a redevelopment transaction as the seller was going to build a 17,000-sf office/retail building but decided to sell the property to someone who would use the restaurant building. The buyer also owns several properties, including a parking garage at 1545 S. Pearl St. He paid $1.07M in June 2016 for the property.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.