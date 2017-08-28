Denver sushi chef acquires former Gaia Bistro for $1.3 million

Denver County

Property Location: 1551 S. Pearl St., Denver

Property Description: 1,257-sf restaurant, YOC 1918

Land Size: 6,250 sf

Sales Price: $1.3M, or $81.07 per sf

Reception No.: 2017107439

Closing Date: 8/11

Grantor: 1551 South Pearl LLC, Patrick David Finney, mgr., 303-999-0187

Grantee: Toshihiro Kizaki

Comments: This was originally planned as a redevelopment transaction as the seller was going to build a 17,000-sf office/retail building but decided to sell the property to someone who would use the restaurant building. The buyer also owns several properties, including a parking garage at 1545 S. Pearl St. He paid $1.07M in June 2016 for the property.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.