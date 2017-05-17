East Colfax Avenue site sells for $21.31 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: SEC Trenton St. & East Colfax Ave., Denver

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 30,500 sf

Sales Price: $650,000, or $21.31 psf

Reception No.: 201705659

Grantor: Crosscheck LLC, Scott & Steven Richter

Grantee: City and County of Denver

Closing Date: 4/27

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 1-10, Block 7, Kensington

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.