East Colfax Avenue site sells for $21.31 per square foot

Denver County
Property Location: SEC Trenton St. & East Colfax Ave., Denver
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 30,500 sf
Sales Price: $650,000, or $21.31 psf
Reception No.: 201705659
Grantor: Crosscheck LLC, Scott & Steven Richter
Grantee: City and County of Denver
Closing Date: 4/27
Financing: Cash
Comments: Lot 1-10, Block 7, Kensington
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.