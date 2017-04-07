Etkin Johnson sells Sports Authority buildings for $15.77 million

Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has sold the former Sports Authority headquarters in Englewood for $15.77 million.

West Hampden Investors LLC, a group headed by Stuart Ogilvie of Ogilvie Properties, bought the property, which consists of two office/flex buildings at 1050 and 1090 W. Hampden Ave. The buildings total 210,207 square feet.

Sports Authority leased the building until 2016, when it declared bankruptcy.

“The sale of this property allows us to concentrate on other parts of our portfolio along the Front Range, including new developments in the Colorado Technology Center and Colorado Springs,” said Ryan Good, Etkin Johnson executive vice president and partner.