Former apartment owner trades into triple-net investment in Brighton

Adams County

Property Location: 189 S. 50th Ave., Brighton, “The Learning Experience”

Property Description: 10,000-sf day care, YOC 2017,

Land Size: 1.38 acres

Sales Price: $3.64M, or $364.28 per sf

Reception No.: 65967 2017

Closing Date: 7/28

Grantor: Big Black Dog LLC, Ben R. Doud, mgr.

Grantee: Prentice Ave Apartments LLC, Dino Katsoulas, mgr.

Financing: $2.39M @ 5.2%, payable to US Bank, NA

Comments: Listed with Marcus & Millichap with a 16-year lease with Corporate guarantee for initial fve years of the lease. Property sold on a going-in cap rate of 7%. This was a 1031 exchange from 551 W. Prentice Ave., Littleton, which sold for $2.1M in April 2017.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.