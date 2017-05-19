Fort Logan apartments sell for $3.6 million

Denver County

Property Location: 3600 S. Lowell Blvd., Sheridan, “Fort Providence Apts.”

Property Description: 30-unit, two-story plus garden level apartment building, 24,360 sf, YOC 1974, brick/frame construction

Land Size: 26,964 sf

Sales Price: $3.6M, or $120,000 per door, or $147.78 psf

Reception No.: D7045941

Grantor: Capital 8 Fort Providence LLC, Jeffrey L. Kissee, mbr.

Grantee: AJ3 Fort Providence LLC 1251, Jeffrey P. Kramp, mbr.

Closing Date: 4/20

Financing: $2.88M payable to CBRE Capital Markets Inc., due 5-1-2037

Comments: See APN: 2077-05-2-00-028. The property has undergone renovation including new windows, new boiler, new roof and parking lot. Josh Newell of Pinnacle Real Estate handled the sale.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.