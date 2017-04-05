Golden industrial developer industrial acquires site for $5.71 per square foot

Jefferson County

Property Location: East side Catamount Drive, approx. 392’ north of Golden Gate Canyon Road, Golden, 1255 Catamount Drive

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build 13,750-sf office/warehouse, with outside storage allowed and 30 parking spaces required

Land Size: 73,180 sf

Sales Price: $417,650, or $5.71 per sf

Reception No.: 2017026401

Grantor: City of Golden, Marjorie N. Sloan, mayor

Grantee: Panda Properties LLC, Steven Silk, mgr., www.happelbuilders.com

303-277-9358, address: 722 Washington Ave., Suite 211, Golden 80401

Closing Date: 3/10

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 4, Catamount Subdivision, Filing No. 1; see 2007079967. There will be four buildings, including a 4,500-sf office, 4,250-sf warehouse (Building No. 1), and a 2,600-sf warehouse & 2,400-sf office building (Building No. 2)

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.