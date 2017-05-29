Good Times Burger acquires Brighton restaurant for $668 per square foot

Adams County

Property Location: 550 E. Bromley Lane, Brighton

Property Description: 1,797-sf fast-food restaurant, YOC 2000

Land Size: 30,492 sf

Sales Price: $1.2M, or $667.78 psf

Reception No.: 38414 2017

Grantor: PNC Bank – Walter R. Morris IRA Trust

Grantee: Good Times Drive Thru Inc.

Closing Date: 4/28

Financing: Cash

Comments: Listed by Drew Isaac & Brian Bailey of Marcus & Millichap. The tenant purchased the building from the landlord. There was slightly under three years left on the 20-year lease, which commenced May 2000.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.