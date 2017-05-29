Good Times Burger acquires Brighton restaurant for $668 per square foot

Share this Article
Adams County
Property Location: 550 E. Bromley Lane, Brighton
Property Description: 1,797-sf fast-food restaurant, YOC 2000
Land Size: 30,492 sf
Sales Price: $1.2M, or $667.78 psf
Reception No.: 38414 2017
Grantor: PNC Bank – Walter R. Morris IRA Trust
Grantee: Good Times Drive Thru Inc.
Closing Date: 4/28
Financing: Cash
Comments: Listed by Drew Isaac & Brian Bailey of Marcus & Millichap. The tenant purchased the building from the landlord. There was slightly under three years left on the 20-year lease, which commenced May 2000.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants.