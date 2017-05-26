Greenbriar Plaza Shopping Center sells for $12 million

Denver County

Property Location: 7141-7181 Pecos St., Denver, “Greenbriar Plaza Shopping Center”

Property Description: 99,729-sf shopping center, YOC 1957, renovated in 1992

Land Size: 9.66 acres

Sales Price: $12M, or $120.33 psf

Reception No.: 37844 2017

Grantor: JSW Greenbriar Plaza LLC c/o Sessions Group LLC, Scott Tiano, pres.

Grantee: Shanghai Land Investments LLC, Woon Ki Lau & Chuoisen “Johnny” Hsu, mgr., 303-698-2800

Closing Date: 4/28

Financing: $4.55M payable to First National Bank of Arapahoe

Comments: Property was listed and sold by Legend Partners, Chris Wiedenmayer & Peter Peluso. There are seven buildings. Property sold in November 2014 for $8.2M. Ace Hardware and Family Dollar are the anchor tenants. The value increased 46.34% in 2.5 years, or 16.32% per year.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.