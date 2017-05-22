Greenwood Village day care facility sells for $161.24 per square foot

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 6625 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village

Property Description: 6,016-sf day care center, YOC 1986, wood siding

Land Size: 24,177 sf

Sales Price: $970,000, or $161.24 sf

Reception No.: 2017053266

Grantor: Realty Income Corp., Robin L. Brockett, mgr.

Grantee: 6625 S Dayton St LLC, Sobia Khan, mgr.

Closing Date: 4/20

Financing: $776,000 payable to First-Citizens Bank & Trust

Comments: Buyer has been a tenant in the building and purchased the property from the landlord. The buyer’s company is Bright Beginnings Day Care Center.

