Griffis acquires Skye 2905 Apartments for $126 million

Denver County

Property Location: 2905 Inca St., Denver, “Skye2905.com

Property Description: 400-unit, five-story wrap apartment, 367,600 sf, brick/frame construction, YOC 2010

Land Size: 215,427 sf

Sales Price: $126M, or $315,000 per door, or $342.76 psf

Reception No.: 2017037304

Grantor: Monogram Residential Prospect Project Owner LLC, Robert R. Hodge, SVP, c/o Behringer Harvard Prospect Senior Borrower LLC

Grantee: 2905 Inca LLC c/o Griffis Group LLC, Ian Griffis, 303-268-2121 Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Closing Date: 3/20

Financing: $81.9M payable to Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

Comments: See APN: 02278-05-105. There are seven one-bedroom models ranging from 687 to 939 sf and four two-bedroom models from 1,050 to 1,222 sf. The land sold in 2008 for $2.3M, or $10.68 psf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.