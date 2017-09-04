Ground lease investment opportunity in Broomfield snagged for $1.65 million

Broomfield County

Address or Location: 5725 W. 120th Ave., Broomfield

Improvements: Land lease

Land Size: 40,393 sf

Date of Recording: 7/27

Reception No.: 2017009652

Price: $1.64M

Grantor: 5275 West 120th LLC by: Sidford Capital LLC, Bradley Brooks, mgr.

Grantee: Castle Park Inc.

Financing: Cash

Comments: See file plat 2017000272 for Lot 1, Brunner Sub, Filing No. 1, Replat A, Broomfield County. This transaction is a ground lease with King Soopers fuel station as the tenant. The seller contact information is Andrew P. Wolf, SVP, andywolf@sidfordcapital.com, or 303-997-2593.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.