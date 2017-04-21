Infinity LoHi is the latest luxury apartment community opening its doors in the trendy Lower Highland area.

The 273-unit community at 2298 W. 28th Ave. is taking appointment from renters. The first residents can start to move-in in May.

Infinity LoHi is the first apartment community in Denver by Florida-based Richman Signature Properties.

“Incredible things are happening within the LoHi community and we’re committed to bringing residents a lifestyle that both complements the local vibe and provides unexpected surprises,” said Kristin M. Miller, president of The Richman Group Development Corp., parent of Richman Signature Properties and the seventh largest apartment developer in the nation.

Monthly rents at Infinity LoHi range from $1,425 to $3,144. Unit sizes range from 443 sf to 1,294 sf.

Richman Ascension Hilo LLC in 2014 paid $11.83 million, or $148.78 per sf, for the 79,511 sf-site.

The seller was the Denver Public School District.

“Denver’s millennials and Gen Xers are renting not by force but by choice and are making savvy decisions to construct their ideal residential setting, citing factors including convenient access to business, dining and shopping districts and the ability to enjoy the beauty of their city,” Miller said

Infinity LoHi is the third largest apartment community in the area, according to Apartment Insights, the apartment database compiled and updated by Cary Bruteig.

The largest apartment community in the area, 2785 Speer, is only 0.3 of a mile from Infinity LoHi, but is in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Centric LoHi, with 302 units, is the second largest. The average monthly rent in the area is $1,545, according to Apartment Insights. However, that figures includes three subsidized apartment communities with a total of 419 units. At Centric LoHi, which opened in 2016, the average monthly rent is $2,027, according to Apartment Insights.

Infinity LoHi accounts for 12.3 percent of the 2,219 market-rate apartment units currently open in the area, according to a Colorado Real Estate Journal analysis of Apartment Insight data.

Infinity LoHi will account for about 11 percent of the total market-rate units in the market, after it opens.

Infinity LoHi is within a 15-minute walk of more than 40 restaurants and the RTD light rail system.

The community offers urban lofts, one-, and two-bedroom residences

Amenities include an upscale pet spa, on-demand fitness classes and a yoga/spin studio within a fully equipped fitness center, clubhouse with sports bar and billiards, fireside garden courtyards, outdoor BBQ grills, and a resort-style pool with waterfall and sun deck overlooking downtown.

Residents at Infinity LoHi can enjoy wine tastings, pet-friendly “yappy hours,” book clubs and local partnerships with retailers.

When they move-in, residents receive a welcome gift curated through partnerships with like-minded lifestyle brands.

The perks, according to Richman Signature Properties, are designed to help them “Live Greener, Live Healthier, Live Furrier or Live LoHi.”

Toward those goals, residents at Infinity LoHi receive complimentary memberships to B-Cycle rental bikes, Fitbit fitness gear and monthly deliveries of pet toys and treats from Bark Box.