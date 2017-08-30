Inland Properties adds to Colorado portfolio with 83 units in Castle Rock

Douglas County

Address or Location: 410 Black Feather St., Castle Rock, “Black Feather Apts.”

Improvements: 83-unit, five building apartment complex, 113,970 sf (gross), YOC 2016, with four garage buildings totaling 15,767 sf

Land Size: 5.751 acres

Date of Recording: 8/1

Reception No.: 2017052217

Price: $23.25M, or $280,120 per unit, or $204 psf

Grantor: BF Investments LLC, Gary E. Rohr, mgr.

Grantee: Castle Rock Multifamily DST c/o Inland Properties, Mathew Tice, SVP

Financing: Cash

Comments: There are 48 two-bedroom units, 32 three-bedroom units and three four-bedroom units. There are 49 detached garages and 28 attached garages plus 131 open spaces. The two-bedroom units range from 981 to 1,281 sf. The three-bedroom units range from 1,405 to 1,506 sf, while the four-bedroom models range from 1,631 to 1,642 sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.