Land demand in the Denver area is off the charts.

“On activity, it probably is record as far as buyers of land,” said Mike Kboudi, a land broker with Cushman & Wakefield.

Competition is fierce.

“It is really hard to get a good piece of ground,” said Kboudi, who during the past five years has sold more than 3,000 acres in the metro area for more than $215 million.

“There aren’t a lot of distressed pieces of ground out there.”

Developers, users and homebuilders are on the hunt for sites.

“On the home side, there are 15 builders competing for single-family lots,” said Kboudi, who will be one of the keynote speakers at the 2017 Residential Land Development Conference & Expo, sponsored by the Colorado Real Estate Journal.

More than 500 are expected to attend the half-day conference from 7:30 to 11 a.m May 24 at Hyatt Regency Aurora. It will be the largest conference of its kind in the Rocky Mountain region.

The residential land conference will be followed by the Commercial Land Development Conference & Expo, also sponsored by CREJ. The afternoon conference will run from 12:30 until 4:45 p.m.

In addition to builders, there is demand for land from all commercial real estate food groups.

“There are multiple buyers for office and industrial and retail, as well as hospitality and senior centers,” Kboudi said.

Even multifamily land is hot.

“Theoretically, that has slowed down” with fears of overbuilding, he said.

“But if you are out there, demand for multifamily ground doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” Kboudi said. “It seems like there is at least one warm body that wants to buy every apartment site out there.”

“I would say the hottest areas for land are Douglas County, the Boulder County corridor and DIA,” Kboudi said.

“Infill sites in Denver also remain hot,” he said.

The one area where demand has slowed down is for marijuana growhouses and distribution centers, he said.

“It is still a huge part of the economy,” but there is not as much growth in the grass business as before, he said.

If you are buying land, the one bright spot, sort of, is that land prices have not risen as much as other construction costs, such as labor and fees, he said.

