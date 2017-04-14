LBA Realty buys industrial buildings

Denver County

Property Location: 4210-4220-4240-4246-4250 Carson St, Denver

Property Description: 203,393 sf of industrial space (5 buildings) YOC 2007, concrete panel construction

Land Size: 14.341 acres

Sales Price: $26.4M

Reception No.: 2017036444

Grantor: MWBP LLC (J. Jeffrey Riggs, mgr.)

Grantee: LBA NCC-Company X LLC, Steven R. Layton, mgr.

Closing Date: 3/6

Comments: See APN: 01246-00-041, 01246-00-042, 01246-00-043,

01246-00-054, 01246-00 050, 01246-00-049. Sold by Jim Bolt of CBRE Inc.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.