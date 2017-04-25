Lennar Homes acquires 73.32-acre site planned for 212 homes

Arapahoe County

Property Location: Vicinity of County Line Road & Monaghan Road, north of Douglas County

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 73.323 acres

Sales Price: $3.37M, or $45,983 per acre, or $15,904 per lot

Reception No.: 2017042112

Grantor: MS Rialto Blackstone CO LLC, Sandy Goldberg, VP

Grantee: Lennar Colorado, Jill Luchs & Kristi Balken, 303-754-0600

Closing Date: 3/27

Comments: Vacant land was sold subject to replatting into High Point County Club Filing No. 3. The project is planned for 212 lots with an average size of 9,000 square feet. Property was paper platted only.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.