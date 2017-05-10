Local land speculator acquires 10 acres near Parker for $3.20 per square foot.

Douglas County

Property Location: 5202 E. Mainstreet, Parker

Property Description: land value

Land Size: 10.4 acres

Sales Price: $1.45M, or $3.20 psf

Reception No.: 2017026096

Grantor: Cleta Mae Moomaw Trust, Ralene G. Felkins, trustee

Grantee: Senderos Creek Condos LLC, Rudy Byler, mgr., 303-799-8300

Closing Date: 4/14

Comments: See APN: 2233-213-00-019. Property is not entitled, but intended use is multifamily. Property is located 100’ southeast of Mainstreet at the terminus of the south end of Paoli Way, west of N. Motsenbocker Road.

