Local land speculator acquires 10 acres near Parker for $3.20 per square foot.

Share this Article
Douglas County
Property Location: 5202 E. Mainstreet, Parker
Property Description: land value
Land Size: 10.4 acres
Sales Price: $1.45M, or $3.20 psf
Reception No.: 2017026096
Grantor: Cleta Mae Moomaw Trust, Ralene G. Felkins, trustee
Grantee: Senderos Creek Condos LLC, Rudy Byler, mgr., 303-799-8300
Closing Date: 4/14
Comments: See APN: 2233-213-00-019. Property is not entitled, but intended use is multifamily. Property is located 100’ southeast of Mainstreet at the terminus of the south end of Paoli Way, west of N. Motsenbocker Road.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.