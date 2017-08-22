Matrix Group sells Pine Creek Office in Montbello for $51.66 per square foot

Denver County
Property Location: 4705-4755 Paris St., & 4700-4760 Oakland St., Denver
Property Description: 63,493-sf, six-building Pine Creek Office Complex, YOC 1985
Land Size: 5.33 acres
Sales Price: $3.28M, or $51.50 per sf
Reception No.: 2017098782
Closing Date: 7/28
Grantor: Calhoun Street Office LLC, Leon Vahn, mgr., 303-333-7500
Grantee: The Sanders Family LLC, Scott D. Sanders, mgr.
Financing: $2.14M @ 5.2%, payable to FirstBank
Comments: APN: 1231-02-001 contains 57,939-sf office building on 5.33 acres, as per Denver County assessor. The Marc Lippitt team of Unique Properties LLC was the listing broker.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.