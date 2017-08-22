Matrix Group sells Pine Creek Office in Montbello for $51.66 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 4705-4755 Paris St., & 4700-4760 Oakland St., Denver

Property Description: 63,493-sf, six-building Pine Creek Office Complex, YOC 1985

Land Size: 5.33 acres

Sales Price: $3.28M, or $51.50 per sf

Reception No.: 2017098782

Closing Date: 7/28

Grantor: Calhoun Street Office LLC, Leon Vahn, mgr., 303-333-7500

Grantee: The Sanders Family LLC, Scott D. Sanders, mgr.

Financing: $2.14M @ 5.2%, payable to FirstBank

Comments: APN: 1231-02-001 contains 57,939-sf office building on 5.33 acres, as per Denver County assessor. The Marc Lippitt team of Unique Properties LLC was the listing broker.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.