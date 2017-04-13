Melody Homes facilitates second takedown of lots at High Point at DIA

Adams County

Property Location: Vicinity of northeast corner E. 64th Ave. & Dunkirk St.; southwest corner N. Espana Court & E. 65th Place, Aurora

Property Description: 50 vacant platted residential lots

Land Size: 354,130 sf

Sales Price: $1.65M, or $33,000 per lot, or $4.66 per sf

Reception No.: 21444 2017

Grantor: LNR CPI High Point LLC, J. Patrick Galvin, VP

Grantee: Melody Homes Inc., Scott W. Davis, division president – Denver

Closing Date: 3/1

Comments: Lots 1-15, Block 1; Lots 1-12, Block 2; Lots 9-16, Block 5; Lots 1-11, Block 6; Lots 1-4, Block 7; High Point at DIA Subdivision Filing No. 2. The average size lot is 7,083 sf with the median lot 6,820 sf. First takedown was in August 2016 for $1.75M and contained 53 lots with 364,634 sf. Melody’s total purchase was for 103 lots with a total price of $3.39M, or $33,000 per lot.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.