Motel/retail property in downtown Castle Rock trades for $1.1 million

Douglas County

Property Location: 807 N. Wilcox St., Castle Rock

Property Description: 2,381-sf motel with 10 furnished rooms & 1,732-sf nursery/greenhouse, YOC 1996, 1,642 sf retail space (total of 5,755 sf)

Land Size: 0.42

Sales Price: $1.1M, or $191.14 psf

Reception No.: 2017031497

Grantor: Castle Pines Motel LLC, Laurence Michele Blanc, mgr.

Grantee: Barnzillare LLC, Joel Gittleman, mgr.

Closing Date: 5/9

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 2505-023-10-003. Listed and sold by NavPoint Real Estate Group, Matt Call, 720-420-7530

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.