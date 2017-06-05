Northstar lands 62,214-square-foot headquarters tenant in DTC bldg.

Air Methods, an air medical transport company, has leased 62,214 square feet of office space in Greenwood Village for its corporate headquarters.

The company will move its offices and employees to Northstar Commercial Partners’ 5500 S. Quebec St. building, located in the Denver Tech Center. Northstar acquired the 204,945-sf building in 2015 and has continued to lease the property from its nearly vacant state in 2016.

“The team at Air Methods has been wonderful to work with for many years. We’re thrilled that they have decided to move their company to our Quebec location and truly look forward to working with them in the future,” said Northstar Chairman and CEO Brian Watson.

Air Methods delivers lifesaving care to more than 100,000 patients per year. Many of the organization’s 4,500 team members are U.S. veterans, active duty or in the reserves. They include pilots, clinicians, mechanics, communications specialists and others.

Air Methods is highly involved in the community, volunteering with Junior Achievement Colorado, training pilots, and operating Flight for Life. Flight for Life is the first hospital-based air ambulance.

Available 24 hours a day, Flight For Life Colorado may be requested by any physician, ambulance service, fire department, law enforcement agency, ski patrol, or search and rescue group. A patient’s ability to pay is never questioned when urgent transport is needed to save lives.

“Air Methods chose 5550 S. Quebec for its superior location in the heart of southeast Denver with an easy walk to the Orchard light-rail station as well as all the amenities of Landmark Center,” said Doug Wulf, executive managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, who represented Northstar in the lease. “In addition, the modern atrium and other options provided by Northstar made this an attractive space for Air Methods to call home,” Wulf said.

There is approximately 100,000 sf available for lease at the property, where CoBank was located before moving to a new office tower at Village Center Station.

Dan McGowan and Tim Bourdelais of JLL represented Air Methods in the transaction.