Passco names Johnson vice president of acquisitions

Brett Johnson was named vice president of acquisitions for the West and Midwest for Passco Companies LLC.
He will be based in the Denver office for the firm, which specializes in the investment, acquisition, development and management of commercial properties throughout the U.S.
In this role, Johnson will take the lead in identifying, sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and acquiring assets that are aligned with the firm’s long-term acquisition strategy. To date, Johnson has been involved in closing more than $5 billion in institutional multifamily transactions.
He began his career at Archstone and was a part of its acquisitions team for 10 years. Prior to Passco, he held positions at UDR Inc., JRK Investors Inc. and Milestone. Johnson graduated with a degree in business from Miami University and holds a Master of Business Administration in business with a specialization in finance from the University of Denver.