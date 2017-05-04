Plumbing supply principals acquire North Denver warehouse

Adams County
Property Location: 1325 E. 58th Ave., Denver
Property Description: 40,500-sf warehouse, YOC 1974, masonry
Land Size: 2.01 acres
Sales Price: $3.61M, or $89.14 psf
Reception No.: 31909-2017
Grantor: Blue River Venture LLC, James & Jacob Robertson, mgrs.
Grantee: 5 Palms Properties LLC 5, Steve Morgan & Steve Norton, mbrs.
303-308-1325, Denver 80216
Closing Date: 4/11
Financing: $2.89M payable to Belcaro Banking Center, due 4-11-2022
Comments: See APN: 2229-060-05-012. The buyer will relocate its company; M&N Plumbing Supply, to this location property. www.mnplbgsupply.com
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.