Plumbing supply principals acquire North Denver warehouse

Adams County

Property Location: 1325 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Property Description: 40,500-sf warehouse, YOC 1974, masonry

Land Size: 2.01 acres

Sales Price: $3.61M, or $89.14 psf

Reception No.: 31909-2017

Grantor: Blue River Venture LLC, James & Jacob Robertson, mgrs.

Grantee: 5 Palms Properties LLC 5, Steve Morgan & Steve Norton, mbrs.

303-308-1325, Denver 80216

Closing Date: 4/11

Financing: $2.89M payable to Belcaro Banking Center, due 4-11-2022

Comments: See APN: 2229-060-05-012. The buyer will relocate its company; M&N Plumbing Supply, to this location property. www.mnplbgsupply.com

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.