Prospect Ridge Academy acquires 6.41 acres in Broomfield for expansion

Broomfield County

Property Location: 16651 Alcott Way, Broomfield

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 6.41 acres

Sales Price: $1.44M, or $5.15 psf

Reception No.: 2017003507

Grantor: NP Development Inc., Michael S. Warren, SVP, 970-962-9990

Grantee: PRA Building Corp c/o Prospect Ridge Academy, Ken Rooks, mgr.

Closing Date: 3/21

Comments: See file plat recorded 2-3-2017, 2017001565, county of Broomfield. Lot 1, North Park Filing No. 1, Replat D. The property lies on the northeast side of Alcott Way, approximately 500’ northwest of Sheridan Parkway. Cameron Mascoll is the business manager for the buyer; see cmascoll@prospectridgeacademy.org. Brent Fund is the president of the school, 720-399-0300.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.