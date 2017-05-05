Raising Cane’s restaurant plans with four new restaurants

Arapahoe County

Property Location: Vic. northwest corner S. Parker Road & E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial

Property Description: Vacant land, proposed 3,706-sf “Raising Cane’s Restaurant”

Land Size: 66,549 sf

Sales Price: $2.06M, or $30.95 psf

Reception No.: D7042297

Grantor: Arapark LLC c/o Kelmore Development, Bob Kountz, 303-779-1800

Grantee: National Retail Properties LP, Orlando, FL, Chris P. Tessitore, EVP

Closing Date: 4/12

Financing: Cash

Comments: The buyer facilitated a lease with Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant for 15 years, with four five-year options. It will complete a build-to-suit for the tenant. The listing broker was Tami Lord at SRS Real Estate Partners, 303-390-5244. The buyer’s broker was Kyle Underwood at Legend Retail Group, 720-529-2886. Brad Sanders is listed as president of Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC. Raising Cane’s facilitated a 15-year lease on a build-to-suit with the property owner at 18200 E. Cottonwood Drive in Parker; it purchased a freestanding former “Jack-in-the-Box” restaurant in April 2017 in Highlands Ranch and a site in Castle Rock at 5012 Founders Parkway for $900,000. its prototype is a 3,706-sf restaurant specializing in chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s new headquarters is Plano, Texas, with Brad Sanders as director of operations, 972-769-3348.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.