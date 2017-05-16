Rare Old Pearl Street retail property sells to tenant

Denver County

Property Location: 1882 S. Pearl St., Denver

Property Description: 7,161-sf retail center, YOC 1925

Land Size: 10,937 sf

Sales Price: $1.95M, or $272.31 psf

Reception No.: 2017055185

Grantor: RMTO LLC, William R. Tobey Jr., mgr.

Grantee: Failyau Properties LLC, Phillippe Failyau, mgr.

Closing Date: 4/26

Financing: $1.56M payable to MidFirst Bank, due 4-26-2027

Comments: Tenants include Sweet Cow (ice cream), Pearl Wine Co., Washington Park Profile. The Park Burger, a restaurant in the building, is owned by the grantee, Jean-Philippe Failyau. Property is located across the street from the Denver Folklore Center.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.