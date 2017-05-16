Rare Old Pearl Street retail property sells to tenant

Denver County
Property Location: 1882 S. Pearl St., Denver
Property Description: 7,161-sf retail center, YOC 1925
Land Size: 10,937 sf
Sales Price: $1.95M, or $272.31 psf
Reception No.: 2017055185
Grantor: RMTO LLC, William R. Tobey Jr., mgr.
Grantee: Failyau Properties LLC, Phillippe Failyau, mgr.
Closing Date: 4/26
Financing: $1.56M payable to MidFirst Bank, due 4-26-2027
Comments: Tenants include Sweet Cow (ice cream), Pearl Wine Co., Washington Park Profile. The Park Burger, a restaurant in the building, is owned by the grantee, Jean-Philippe Failyau. Property is located across the street from the Denver Folklore Center.
