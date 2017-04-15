Regis Jesuit High School acquires 18-acre site for $6 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: Northwest corner South Olathe Street & East Arapahoe Road, (16501 E. Arapahoe Road), Aurora

Property Description: 4,964-sf storage building, YOC 1978; 1,972-sf office building, YOC 1964; & 2,336-sf residential building, YOC 1960 (land value)

Land Size: 18.06 acres

Sales Price: $6M, or $7.65 psf

Reception No.: D7038792

Grantor: Kenneth Raymond Brady, Trustee for Charles W. Grote

Grantee: Regis Jesuit High School

Closing Date: 4/5

Financing: Cash

Comments: Two sites described by metes and bounds, Arapahoe County. This property adjoins Regis Jesuit High School at 2073-20-4-11-001, at 16300 E. Weaver Place, Aurora 80016. This property, APN: 2073-20-4-00-017, has been used for Academy Acres Animal Hospital & Kennels. The existing Campbell Campus Girls Division of Regis High School contains 61.2 acres and approximately 128,000 sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.