Richmond Homes acquires 15.44-acre site zoned for 72 units

Arapahoe County

Property Location: Northeast corner S. Uvalda St. & E. Peakview Ave.; southeast corner of E. Caley Ave & S. Uvalda St., “Peakview Village at Centennial”

Property Description: Vacant land, zoned R-U for 72 detached homes

Land Size: 15.44 acres

Sales Price: $4.32M, or $6.42 psf, or $60,000 per unit

Reception No.: D7046052

Grantor: Castle-Prim LLC, Brian Ring, mgr., & Stone Ridge Capital, Steve Tetrick

Grantee: Richmond American Homes of Colorado Inc.

Closing Date: 4/20

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 1, Block 1, Castlewood Filing No. 10, Centennial

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.