Rocky Mountain Structures acquires north Denver industrial site for $6.50 per sf

Denver County

Property Location: 2025 E. 64th Ave., Denver (north side of E. 64th Ave., approximately 500’ west of York St.)

Property Description: Vacant industrial Land

Land Size: 8.76 acres

Sales Price: $2.48M, or $6.50 per sf

Reception No.: 22558

Grantor: ADG Investments LLC, Daniel J. Gryzmala, mgr.

Grantee: Gilliland Family Partners LLLP, Cody Gilliland, mgr.

Closing Date: 3/14

Financing: $2.48M payable to UMB Bank

Comments: See APN: 01825-02-4-03-058. Property was listed by David Dornbos of Capital Investor Services, 303-550-0095, dave@capitalinvestorservices.com. Buyer intends to use the property initially for storage of crane and other equipment for Rocky Mountain Structures Inc., 303-389-5929. Avison Young was the buyer’s representative, 720-508-8100.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.