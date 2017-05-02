South Denver warehouse sells to owner-user for $127 per square foot

Denver County

Property Location: 1385 S. Inca St., Denver

Property Description: 11,035-sf warehouse, YOC 1961, brick, 5 drive-in doors

Land Size: 28,566 sf

Sales Price: $1.4M, or $126.87 psf

Reception No.: 2017037895

Grantor: Svedin & Lewis Invest LLC, Peter Svedin & Jason Lewis, mgrs.

Grantee: GHI LLC, Dave Gartland & David Ipson, mbrs., 303-892-1973, c/o Boa Construction Inc., 1339 Osage St., Denver 80204

Closing Date: 3/21

Financing: $1.22M payable to Colorado Business Bank

Comments: See APN: 05211-18-028. Property was listed for sale by Brent Snyder of Century Real Estate Advisors, 303-629-1221. There is a 4,229-sf office area, 6,806 sf of warehouse space & 35 parking spaces, fenced yard. Buyer will occupy a portion of the building.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.