South Denver warehouse trades for $3 million to Denver lock supplier

Denver County

Property Location: 991 S. Jason St., Denver

Property Description: 37,863-sf industrial building, YOC 1954

Land Size: 1.42 acres

Sales Price: $3.05M, or $80.55 per sf

Reception No: 2017068914

Closing Date: 5/25

Grantor: Marvin W. Shaver, Jill Shaver & David Mason Shaver

Grantee: ES 177158 LLC, by: Exchange Service, Michael Anderson, pres.

Financing: $3.85M payable to ZB, NA, dba Zions First National Bank, due 11-27

Comments: See APN: 05164-00-044. True buyer is HS Property LLC at 300 Bryant St., Denver 80219: Attn: Neal G. Hickenlooper, mgr. Note is also encumbered by 300 Bryant St. This property was listed by Brian Baker of Fuller Real Estate, 720-280-4733 (mobile). There are two exterior dock doors, four interior dock doors, two interior drive-in doors, 35 parking spaces. The north portion on the building containing approximately 11,000 sf is leased for $89,726 per year. The buyer’s company is Intermountain Lock and Security Supply, 303-698-1898.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.