Southeast I-25 corridor office building acquired for $1.5 million

Arapahoe County

Address or Location: 6901 S. Yosemite St., Centennial

Improvements: 16,228-sf, two-story office building, YOC 1974, brick

Land Size: 38,768 sf

Date of Recording: 8/15

Reception No.: D7093588

Price: $1.5M, or $92.43 psf

Grantor: DHS LLC, Craig Harris, mgr.

Grantee: 6901 South Yosemite LLC, Brian L. Bruce & Kirk M. Smith, mgrs.

Financing: $1.65M payable to Collegiate Bank River North

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.