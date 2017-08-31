Southeast I-25 corridor office building acquired for $1.5 million

Share this Article
Arapahoe County
Address or Location: 6901 S. Yosemite St., Centennial
Improvements: 16,228-sf, two-story office building, YOC 1974, brick
Land Size: 38,768 sf
Date of Recording: 8/15
Reception No.: D7093588
Price: $1.5M, or $92.43 psf
Grantor: DHS LLC, Craig Harris, mgr.
Grantee: 6901 South Yosemite LLC, Brian L. Bruce & Kirk M. Smith, mgrs.
Financing: $1.65M payable to Collegiate Bank River North
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.